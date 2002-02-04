Big Bad Love
Big Bad Love: Elliott Marks
Big Bad Love
C+
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
Actor Arliss Howard (”The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) goes for the auteur triple crown: He cowrote, directed, and stars in this adaptation of short stories by Mississippi writer Larry Brown — about a downtrodden Mississippi writer named Leon Barlow. He’s also brought some too-little-seen actors in from the cold, including Paul Le Mat, Angie Dickinson, and his wife, Debra Winger. (Feb. 22)
Big Bad Love
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments