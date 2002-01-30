Image zoom Kung Pow!: Enter the Fist: Peter Iovino

Kung Pow! Enter the Fist D type Movie

Steve Oedekerk wrote ”Patch Adams” and ”Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.” He wrote and directed ”Ace Ventura 2” and ”Nothing to Lose.” His audience does not prize subtlety; it prefers talking butt cheeks. But even hardcore Oedekerkians may roll their eyes during stretches of Kung Pow!: Enter the Fist, a processed comedy chop suey.

It’s a scrambled version of ”Tiger & Crane Fists,” a mediocre 1976 Hong Kong martial-arts flick that the writer-director-star has redubbed and digitally altered to suit the tastes of novices who have never seen Woody Allen’s ”What’s Up Tiger Lily?” Or watched ”Mystery Science Theater 3000.” Or ”Saturday Night Live.” Or parodies of ”The Matrix” and ”The Lion King.” Or turned on a television.

Oedekerk plays an orphan (raised by rodents) who’s looking for the villain who killed his parents. During the long sequence in which the hero fights a digital cow, with much attention paid to squirting udders, why not take a break and purchase some Milk Duds.