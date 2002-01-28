Come With Us
Chemical Brothers: Kevin Westenberg
The Chems excel at turning extra-strength breakbeats into roller-coaster dance tracks. What they still won’t deliver on Come With Us, the techno-pop promise of 1997’s Noel Gallagher-voiced single, ”Setting Sun.” Tally this time: two heady club anthems, two B-side-ish vocal numbers (with old pal Beth Orton and new pal Richard Ashcroft), and lotsa bonus beats. Sure, we’ll come. But if they want us to stick around, they need to do better.
