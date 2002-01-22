Kiss of the Dragon

Even for a kick flick, Kiss of the Dragon‘s plot is laughably bad. Li (as some sort of acupuncture-happy secret agent) and Fonda (as a hooker with a heart of gold) must save his video cassette and her daughter. Whatever. You don’t watch a movie like this for plot or to ask questions like, What is a kung fu academy doing in the middle of a French police station anyway? Li is a marvel, fighting with precision and intensity in a film that is otherwise far from marvelous.

