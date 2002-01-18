This Was; Stand Up; Benefit

Benefit A type Music

Tull started out as a delightfully weird proposition — a bunch of Brit blues bashers fronted by a flutist! The rerelease of their first three albums (digitally remastered with bonus tracks) attests to their rapid development. While the bloozy posturing of This Was sounds painfully dated, the more ambitious Stand Up still stands tall. And Benefit is a quantum leap forward, divided evenly between riveting riff-rock (”To Cry You a Song”) and airy ballads (”Inside”), with nary a duff track. Too bad Tull only made one more good album (Aqualung) before slipping into irrelevance. This Was: C+ Stand Up: B Benefit: A