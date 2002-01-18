The Shipping News C- type Movie

A limp and sodden downer adapted from E. Annie Proulx’s novel. It’s set mostly in the cold, gray-sweater climes of Newfoundland, where Quoyle (Kevin Spacey), the saddest of sad sacks, arrives with his young daughter, all so that he can redeem the sullen tragedy of his life by learning to be a vital human being instead of a glum, stammering lump of self-loathing. For most of the movie, though, he’s just a lump.