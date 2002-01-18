THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS
Wes Anderson’s shimmering snow globe of a film features a fairy-tale clan in a fragile but bountiful New York City sometime in the cozier, more Christmasy past. Gene Hackman delivers a great, wise, subversively unsentimental performance as Royal, a high-living screwup of an old fart who attempts to make amends with his family before it’s too late. The peachy cast includes Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and brothers Luke and Owen Wilson, who rise royally to the occasion of Anderson’s fresh and happily idiosyncratic style of storytelling.
