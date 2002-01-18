MULHOLLAND DRIVE

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:48 AM EDT

Mulholland Drive

B+
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

Director David Lynch recombines the themes and fetishes and motifs that he has used again and again. Naomi Watts, who looks like a pixie Sharon Stone, is Betty, the latest of Lynch’s blond angel women. Arriving in Hollywood, she is paired with the voluptuous ”Rita” (Laura Elena Harring), a damaged dark girl up to her neckline in Mystery. Lynch holds you in his thrall — at least, until the baffling last act, a pretzel that doesn’t connect with itself.

Mulholland Drive

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 145 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com