Mulholland Drive

Director David Lynch recombines the themes and fetishes and motifs that he has used again and again. Naomi Watts, who looks like a pixie Sharon Stone, is Betty, the latest of Lynch’s blond angel women. Arriving in Hollywood, she is paired with the voluptuous ”Rita” (Laura Elena Harring), a damaged dark girl up to her neckline in Mystery. Lynch holds you in his thrall — at least, until the baffling last act, a pretzel that doesn’t connect with itself.
