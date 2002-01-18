Gameface
Master P: John Ricard/Retna
Episode Recaps
His trademark ”Uhhnnhhh” may evoke terminal constipation, but P has never had to strain when it comes to putting out albums. Gameface isn’t noticeably better or worse than most of his others, featuring the usual guest appearances by his family members (son Lil’ Romeo, brothers C-Murder and Silkk tha Shocker), topical commentary (”They trippin’ on bin Laden, but what about these ghetto walls?”), and beats by the pound. Like watching ”Martin” reruns, there’s something oddly comforting about the inexorability of it all.
Gameface
|type
|
|genre
Comments