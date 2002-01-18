Gameface

By Tom Sinclair
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:42 AM EDT
Master P: John Ricard/Retna

Gameface

B-
type
  • Music
genre

Episode Recaps

His trademark ”Uhhnnhhh” may evoke terminal constipation, but P has never had to strain when it comes to putting out albums. Gameface isn’t noticeably better or worse than most of his others, featuring the usual guest appearances by his family members (son Lil’ Romeo, brothers C-Murder and Silkk tha Shocker), topical commentary (”They trippin’ on bin Laden, but what about these ghetto walls?”), and beats by the pound. Like watching ”Martin” reruns, there’s something oddly comforting about the inexorability of it all.

Gameface

type
  • Music
genre
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com