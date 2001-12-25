Mad Max: Special Edition
Mad Max
- Movie
People might rave about the car chases in ”Bullitt” or ”The French Connection,” but neither holds a candle to the road rage orchestrated by George Miller in Mad Max. While it may not be as good as ”The Road Warrior” — the rare sequel that’s not only better than its predecessor, but actually benefits from a bigger budget — there’s no denying the impact of the movie that made Mel Gibson a star. The best bonus goodie on this DVD isn’t the commentary by some of the tech crew, or the pair of documentaries; it’s the fact that this special edition replaces the crappy English dub with the original Aussie dialogue track. Now, Max sounds like the outback badass he is.
WHAT WE SAID THEN: ”?a whirling fantasia of rococo kitsch.” (#597, May 25, 2001) B? — Owen Gleiberman
