Image zoom Law and Order: Special Victims Unit: Paul Drinkwater

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit B type TV Show network NBC genre Crime

Special Victims Unit, which in its third season still portrays Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay as the most naive, bleeding-heart molester busters in America. The only time I perk up is when officer Ice-T slams a perv against a wall or when Stephanie March unscissors her legs from under the prosecuting attorney’s table to demolish a creep on the stand.