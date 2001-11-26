NOW That's What I Call Christmas!
The inexplicably enormous ”Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” is still enough of a hit 18 years later to show up on NOW That’s What I Call Christmas!. The two-CD set devotes one disc to predictable but satisfying inclusions from Sinatra, Presley, Mathis, Como, et al. The modern bobby-soxer set gets its due on disc 2, which covers the ground from John & Yoko to Britney and Celine. If only Santa would steer his deadly reindeer in the direction of the new tracks from Michael Bolton and Shaggy’s pound.
