NOW That's What I Call Christmas!

By Chris Willman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT
Sinatra: Martin Mills/Globe Photos

B-
The inexplicably enormous ”Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” is still enough of a hit 18 years later to show up on NOW That’s What I Call Christmas!. The two-CD set devotes one disc to predictable but satisfying inclusions from Sinatra, Presley, Mathis, Como, et al. The modern bobby-soxer set gets its due on disc 2, which covers the ground from John & Yoko to Britney and Celine. If only Santa would steer his deadly reindeer in the direction of the new tracks from Michael Bolton and Shaggy’s pound.

