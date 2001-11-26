8 Days of Christmas

By Chris Willman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:40 AM EDT

8 Days of Christmas

B+
Destiny’s Child’s 8 Days of Christmas, has the bootylicious trio bragging about admirers who proffer such trinkets as ”a pair of Chloe shades and a diamond belly ring” and ”the keys to a CLK Mercedes.” All that avarice leaves a sour taste in these supposedly less materialistic, post-9/11 times, but ”8 Days of Christmas” soon recovers with silky originals like ”Winter Paradise” and a cornucopia of chestnuts, all vocally arranged to within an inch of their lives, including a solid drum-and-bass rethink of Donny Hathaway’s ”This Christmas.” All right, gals — dammit, you earned the Benz.

