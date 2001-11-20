Image zoom

The Matrix Revisited B type Movie

You’re sitting there wondering, ”Why does The Matrix need to be revisited? The DVD was, like, the second one I ever bought, and it had plenty of cool stuff on it.” Well, the short answer is, ”The Matrix” is being revisited because someone thinks there’s more money to be made off of it. The long answer is, that’s okay because ”The Matrix” is well worth revisiting, especially in this absurdly detailed making-of documentary that traces the long and winding trip down the rabbit hole that is ”The Matrix.” It also has what the movie DVD didn’t: extensive participation from the Wachowski brothers, who talk about everything from concept to the effects to shooting on the sequel, ”The Matrix Reloaded.” We finally get to hear from them — as well as the studio exec (Lorenzo Di Bonaventura) who agreed to bankroll such an ambitious flick from neophyte directors, the crazy-like-a-fox producer (Joel Silver), and many of the whiz kids who helped put it all together.

It’s rather annoying that we’re forced to buy something that really should’ve been a supplement on the first DVD, but if you love ”The Matrix,” you’ll kick yourself for not picking it up.