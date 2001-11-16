The Velvet Underground Bootleg Series Volume 1: The Quine Tapes

The Velvet Underground Bootleg Series Volume I: The Quine Tapes B+ type Music

”This is gonna go on for a while,” warns Lou Reed, introducing one of three versions of ”Sister Ray” on this welcome compendium of vintage live Velvets. He’s not kidding — the longest runs 38 minutes. Recorded by guitarist Robert Quine (Richard Hell & the Voidoids, Matthew Sweet) at several shows in 1969, these three CDs capture the band at a white-hot peak. Present and accounted for are their most notorious songs — ”Heroin,” ”Venus in Furs,” ”I’m Waiting for the Man” — as well as such arcana as a 17-minute ”Follow the Leader.” While The Quine Tapes are a fan’s dream, they’re something of an audiophile’s nightmare — the tape hiss actually takes on the quality of another instrument. Still, between Reed’s droll stage banter and the shambolic glory of the band’s playing, this is a potent shot of some kinda love.