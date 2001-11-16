THE STUNT MAN
Railsback’s Cameron, a fugitive, escapes the arm of Johnny Law by hopping into the oily tentacles of O’Toole’s Eli Cross, a dictatorial movie director in need of a replacement for the stunt double who died on set. Director Richard Rush’s reissued cult fave is both a paranoia film and a Hollywood satire, each element reinforcing the other in an antic show of gamesmanship. To wit: Watch Railsback, shooting the movie-in-the-movie, hurl himself through a byzantine action scene — trading preposterous punches, hopping across rooftops, and shaking with the terror that he won’t defy death.
The Stunt Man
