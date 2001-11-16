THE SOPRANOS: THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON
The Sopranos: The Complete Second Season
A lot of people — including creator David Chase — were a bit underwhelmed by the Mob drama’s sophomore effort, and not without justification: It’s less focused thematically than seasons 1 and 3, and has a tendency to linger on ultimately tangential story lines (as in ”Commendatori,” a gorgeous but largely meaningless episode shot in Italy; and ”D-Girl,” which chronicles Christopher’s heartbreaking brush with the movie biz). But as weakest links go, these 13 episodes would amount to a golden age for nearly any other series.
