The Sopranos: The Complete Second Season

By Mike Flaherty
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:08 AM EDT

A
A lot of people — including creator David Chase — were a bit underwhelmed by the Mob drama’s sophomore effort, and not without justification: It’s less focused thematically than seasons 1 and 3, and has a tendency to linger on ultimately tangential story lines (as in ”Commendatori,” a gorgeous but largely meaningless episode shot in Italy; and ”D-Girl,” which chronicles Christopher’s heartbreaking brush with the movie biz). But as weakest links go, these 13 episodes would amount to a golden age for nearly any other series.

