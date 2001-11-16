Playin' With My Friends: Tony Bennett Sings the Blues
You’ve got to hand it to Anthony Benedetto, he’s game for practically anything. Here he takes on blues-flavored tunes rarely associated with the champion crooner. (Standards like ”Good Morning Heartache” and ”Stormy Weather” allow him to cheat a bit.) Duetting with such amiable guests as Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Billy Joel, Ray Charles, and Diana Krall, Bennett exhibits the good-natured exuberance and easy-as-pie swing that get him through any vocal occasion with high style.
