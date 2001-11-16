Monsters, Inc. B type Movie genre Animated

This light, cute bedtime story about the secret life of monsters has got that Pixar swing, that zippity, multilevel awareness of child’s-eye sensibilities and adult-pitched humor. (The notion is, the same ogres who scare kids at night are actually hysterically terrified of small fry.) But while the Monsters, Inc. computer animation is snazzier than ever, the story is not. John Goodman and Billy Crystal voice a couple of Monstropolis residents who get mixed up with a tiny girl. Steve Buscemi plays yet another reptilian lowlife — this one with actual scales.