Her Mystery Not of High Heels and Eye Shadow

We gave it an A-

Having already helped to invent punk in the ’70s, ex-Modern Lover Richman is now a virtual one-man genre, a worldly naif whose willful innocence is an informed response to the world’s harshness. His most cohesive album in a decade finds the eternally boyish troubadour singing about adult romance (the title song, ”Couples Must Fight”) with disarming directness, while a pair of instrumentals and four Spanish tunes demonstrate the boundary-crossing resonance of Richman’s sunny spirit.