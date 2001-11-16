Amelie

The fanciful delights of this charmer are set in a timeless Paris so romantic, you may want to drop everything and fly to France. But you’d wear out your walking shoes looking for the mythic City of Light pictured in Amélie, and you’ll never meet anyone like the gamine title beauty (Audrey Tautou), a blooming eccentric who choreographs good luck for people around her like a French Jane Austen heroine. Mathieu Kassovitz plays the man she doesn’t realize she’s meant to love.

