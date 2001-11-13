crazy/beautiful

By Allyssa Lee
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:56 AM EDT
Crazy/Beautiful: Will McGarry

Kirsten Dunst continues to prove she’s not just a pretty face with her convincing performance as Nicole in crazy/beautiful, a congressman’s wild-child daughter who falls in love with straitlaced Latino football star Carlos (newcomer Jay Hernandez). Giving Nicole’s desperate defiance rich levels of authenticity, Dunst gets extra credit for allowing herself to look so little-girl-lost greasy. While the exploration of interracial tensions falls short, this is one teen movie that actually feels real.

