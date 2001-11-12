On the Line Soundtrack
On the Line
Kids dissed Lance Bass and Joey Fatone’s feature film debut, On the Line, but they’ll probably plunk down babysitting dough for this compilation of homogeneous pop. Marquee tracks include two offerings from ‘N Sync’s ”Celebrity” sessions (the boilerplate ballad ”Falling” and ”That Girl,” which sounds like a limp ”Bye Bye Bye” outtake) and one tepid Britney tune (”Let Me Be”). Teens will likely skip Al Green’s Casio-coated update of ”Let’s Stay Together,” as well they should.
