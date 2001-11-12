On the Line Soundtrack

By Kristen Baldwin
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:46 AM EDT

On the Line

D+
Kids dissed Lance Bass and Joey Fatone’s feature film debut, On the Line, but they’ll probably plunk down babysitting dough for this compilation of homogeneous pop. Marquee tracks include two offerings from ‘N Sync’s ”Celebrity” sessions (the boilerplate ballad ”Falling” and ”That Girl,” which sounds like a limp ”Bye Bye Bye” outtake) and one tepid Britney tune (”Let Me Be”). Teens will likely skip Al Green’s Casio-coated update of ”Let’s Stay Together,” as well they should.

