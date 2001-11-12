Image zoom Shakira: John Spellman/Retna

Laundry Service C- type Music genre Pop,

World

If one were to judge by the single ”Whenever, Wherever,” with its shameless Latin-pop hook and equally shameless writhing-in-mud video, you’d think this Colombian pop star would be a fireball, a distaff Ricky Martin. You’d be mistaken. Shakira’s first English-language album, Laundry Service, is the ultimate in crossover nightmares. Its wan ska-pop, faux-country ballads, and generic rock barely betray a Spanish accent or any musical heritage. (She can’t decide if she wants to sound like Alanis or Shania.) It’s enough to incite another anti-WTO rally.