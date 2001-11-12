Laundry Service

By David Browne
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:53 AM EDT
Shakira: John Spellman/Retna

Laundry Service

C-
type
  • Music
genre

If one were to judge by the single ”Whenever, Wherever,” with its shameless Latin-pop hook and equally shameless writhing-in-mud video, you’d think this Colombian pop star would be a fireball, a distaff Ricky Martin. You’d be mistaken. Shakira’s first English-language album, Laundry Service, is the ultimate in crossover nightmares. Its wan ska-pop, faux-country ballads, and generic rock barely betray a Spanish accent or any musical heritage. (She can’t decide if she wants to sound like Alanis or Shania.) It’s enough to incite another anti-WTO rally.

Episode Recaps

Laundry Service

type
  • Music
genre
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com