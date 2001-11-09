Red Star Sounds--Volume One: Soul Searching

type Music Current Status In Season performer Various Artists Producers Red Star

We gave it an A-

Sponsored by the Heineken Foundation, this compilation promises to ”highlight emerging urban artists.” Never mind that several emerged a few years back (Erykah Badu, Macy Gray) and that hip-hop, urban music’s most dominant form, is represented on only one track (the Roots). Still, the diverse selection — like a heavenly jazz remix of Jill Scott’s ”A Long Walk” and new tracks from Glenn Lewis (who sounds remarkably like Stevie Wonder) and India.Arie — proves that soul is back, and has a red-hot future, too.