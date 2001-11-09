Mind Melds: Secrets Behind the Voyage of a Lifetime F type Movie

Only two types of people will rent this seemingly interminable heart-to-heart between Star Trek’s original leads, who rival black holes in sheer self-absorption: (a) those who can name and number ”the episode with the Horta” (don’t ask), and (b) those who’ve heard the rumor that Shatner, the original gas giant, lets ”something” slip around about the 50-minute mark. For what it’s worth, this reviewer heard the odoriferous clarion call loud and clear, bumping the grade up to an F.