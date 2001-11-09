Mahogany Soul B- type Music

In between paying homage to LaBelle, the O’Jays, Curtis, Marvin, and other R&B avatars, neo-soul gal Stone comes up with some corking-good tracks, like the ace ”Bottles and Cans” (”I’d rather be picking up bottles and cans/If you can’t be my man”) and the easy-grooving ”Brotha,” her tribute to black men. But too often Mahogany falls into the same artistic cul-de-sac that made D’Angelo’s Voodoo more admirable than enjoyable; the preponderance of tastefully atmospheric filler topped with melismatic vocal athletics makes Mahogany more so-so than soulful.