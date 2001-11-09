Since I Left You B type Music

If there’s such a genre as short-attention-span dance music, Australia’s Avalanches are its masters. Every track on their debut is a restless, ever-morphing collage of R&B, pop, and rock samples that continually keeps you off balance. When the technique works (like on the sparkling title track, which sets the Main Attraction’s vintage-soul wail to disco strings), the results are exhilarating — jittery music for uneasy times. At its weakest, the album’s a cursory high that fades as fast as it arrives.