CHOPPER

By Scott Brown
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

Chopper

Mark Brandon ”Chopper” Read was and is a lying, murderous psychopath. As played with calibrated explosiveness by hulking future Hulk Eric Bana, he also comes off as the least sadistic character in Chopper, a mad fantasia of spurting blood and sickly lit rooms, based on the celebrated Aussie convict’s life story. Ultimately, the film makes as little sense of Read as Read makes of the moral corrosion around him. But here’s to Bana for pulling off the seemingly impossible: He actually makes this guy look vulnerable, and possessed of a sad, feral dignity.

Chopper

