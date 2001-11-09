BRIDE OF THE WIND

In life, Alma Mahler (Wynter) was a muse who ignited the passions of turn-of-the-century European artists like Gustav Mahler and Oskar Kokoschka. Her romantic legend deserves a better movie. Here, a heaving bosom passes for lust, and a clenched jaw represents jealousy. The characters are a bunch of carelessly drawn flimflams armed with paintbrushes and pianos. And poor Wynter, whose main asset is her good bone structure, could benefit from a visit from the acting muse.

