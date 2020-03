Three Days B type Music

On his major label debut, Green, a pack-’em-in club act in his native Texas, proves to be an ingratiating singer-songwriter in the dusty-boots, country-folk tradition — think of Robert Earl Keen without the edge. Best known for shirttail songs about kicking back (”Carry On”), his real forte is capturing the pain of relationships. Best cut: ”Thread Bare Gypsy Soul,” a duet with Willie Nelson.