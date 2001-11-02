The Hostile Hospital
Episode Recaps
Book 8 of the Snicket series finds the Baudelaire orphans on the run from Count Olaf, separated from the two Quagmire triplets, and still without a clue as to the mysterious meaning of V.F.D. (It’s an if-you-have-to-ask kinda thing.) Volunteering at the titular hospital, the tots are tormented by an extremely suspicious Head of Human Resources — let’s just say he has one eyebrow and shiny, shiny eyes — and come tantalizingly close to solving the central puzzle of the planned 13-book set. Snicket has made his name — albeit a fictional one — with devilish carnivals of wit, wordplay, and adventure. Happily, The Hostile Hospital is no exception, a phrase which here means: among the best books in the series.
