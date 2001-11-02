Burning Question

type Music Current Status In Season performer Barry Pepper director Forest Whitaker Producers Deltasonic

Q In R&B group Jagged Edge’s video ”Goodbye,” actor Barry Pepper (61*) appears as a soldier leaving home to go to war. Was it conceived after 9/11?

A No. The idea sprang in July; soon after, director Forest Whitaker lured Edge fan Pepper, who plays a GI in Saving Private Ryan and in the upcoming We Were Soldiers. Filming was due to start Sept. 11 — but was postponed a day. ”It was very eerie,” notes singer Brandon Casey. ”The whole shoot was kind of emotional.” Casey says the quartet wavered on keeping the premise, but has since received stacks of supportive fan mail. ”It could have been perceived the wrong way, like we were trying to cash in on a tragedy. But we just went with our hearts.”