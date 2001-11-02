Battle of the Planets

By Marc Bernardin
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

Before Pokémon, before Transformers, before Voltron, there was Battle of the Planets. One of the first Japanese animated TV series to get a major berth on American airwaves, Planets is a horrible, horrible, great show about five teenagers who fly around in a fancy blue fighter jet (which can ”transmute” into a bird made of fire…don’t ask) looking for evil alien robots to fight. What makes it so bad is also what makes it so priceless: the ’70s lounge soundtrack, the ridiculous costumes, and the voice work of Kasem, who can make almost anything sound like an episode of Scooby-Doo.

