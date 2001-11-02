Amethyst Rock Star B+ type Music

Hardly your typical rock record, despite the title. It’s not quite hip-hop, either, as some might expect from Williams, the gifted performer who played a streetwise poet in 1998’s Slam. Rather, this debut is a genuine experiment — declamatory verse set to an absorbing collision of Rage-style metal, drum-and-bass overload, and solemn, spiky chamber music. Williams’ raw doomsday singing on ”Fearless” makes Ozzy Osbourne sound refined by comparison, but then Ozzy’s no poet. ”Out of chaos comes order,” Saul bellows on ”La La La.” A new world order?