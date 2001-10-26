Triple Quartet
Here’s a fine introduction to the Reich stuff: brainy grooves and looping phrases appreciated in classical circles and beyond. The composer’s substantial title piece, from 1999, is an absorbing, fairly serious thicket played with intensity by the Kronos Quartet. Things get lighter — bouncy, even — on older compositions rearranged for layered electric guitars and MIDI marimbas, while 1978’s ”Music for Large Ensemble” passes the test of time with cerebral charm to spare.
