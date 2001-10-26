Town & Country

By Arion Berger
For the superrich ninnies in Town & Country, a numbing-yet-frantic romantic rondelet, ”town” means a posh Manhattan pad and ”country” means a cabin in Sun Valley, a Hamptons beach spread, and a Mississippi plantation. Feeling empathy yet? Surely society architects like Porter Stoddard (Warren Beatty) have their love travails, but they can’t be as strenuously unfunny as the midlife crises of these two high-strung couples and the zanies who seduce them.

