CORKY ROMANO

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:42 AM EDT

Corky Romano

F
type
  • Movie

Chris Kattan looks like an organ-grinder’s monkey who just got his cap stolen and can’t figure out who to blame. In a movie that has to rank among the all-time Saturday Night Live bottom dozen, his stumblebum Corky goes undercover as an FBI agent to steal the evidence gathered against his Mob family. The film introduces this sissy-boy of a hero only to bland out everything ridiculous about him.

Corky Romano

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • PG-13
director
