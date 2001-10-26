CORKY ROMANO
Corky Romano
F
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
Chris Kattan looks like an organ-grinder’s monkey who just got his cap stolen and can’t figure out who to blame. In a movie that has to rank among the all-time Saturday Night Live bottom dozen, his stumblebum Corky goes undercover as an FBI agent to steal the evidence gathered against his Mob family. The film introduces this sissy-boy of a hero only to bland out everything ridiculous about him.
Corky Romano
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|director
Comments