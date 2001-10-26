Change

By Brian M. Raftery
Updated March 17, 2020

Change (Music - The Dismemberment Plan)

B+
Few bands sound like the Plan, and for that we should be grateful: In lesser hands, their art-school hodgepodge of punk, hardcore, and Talking Heads-style funk/dub would be downright embarrassing. Change, the D.C. quartet’s fourth album, is full of nervous guitars, haphazard rhythms, and synthesizers that alternate between soothing (”Sentimental Man”) and screaming (”Time Bomb”). But it’s also endowed with sharp, sly hooks, as the group’s deft musicianship never overshadows their keen songwriting skills.

