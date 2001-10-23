Dr. Dolittle 2

By Karen Valby
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:56 AM EDT

Dr. Dolittle 2

The doctor is in…Dr. Dolittle 2, a cute little sequel that doesn’t much lend itself to serious criticism. Dolittle (Eddie Murphy, at his most harmless) uses his beastie communication skills to save some forest creatures from greedy land developers. Predictably, the animals get the best lines (Hollywood should keep an eye on that raccoon). If a bear with indigestion and a possum in a car seat sound sweetly amusing, this is a perfect family-night rental. But if an adult antidote is in order after the kids go beddy-bye, rent ”Raw.”

