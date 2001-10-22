Golden State

Laura Morgan
October 22, 2001 at 04:00 AM EDT

Golden State

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
Producers
Atlantic
genre
Rock
We gave it a B

While the best tracks on Bush’s fourth album, Golden State, (the plaintive ”The People That We Love” and the buzz-riffed ”Headful of Ghosts”) may not be as grabby as past hits ”Everything Zen” and ”Glycerine,” the blustery Brits deliver another sturdy set of radio-ready rock. And compared with the meathead nü-metal set, the band’s quasi-grunge actually sounds alternative — something that couldn’t be said while the likes of Nirvana were still kicking. Chalk it up to Gavin Rossdale’s sexily strained vocals, and lyrics that reach beyond me-against-the-world rock clichés.

