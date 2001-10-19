THE TREAT
The Treat
Looking like Frederick’s of Hollywood models, Delpy, Georgina Cates, and Pam Gidley shamelessly vamp it up as L.A. call girls working for smarmy nightclub owner Baldwin. But as these ladies indulge the fetishes of their kinky clientele, the ostensibly titillating naughtiness goes flat and increasingly sour. The incest and pedophile fantasies are clammy enough (especially when they include cameos by classy actors like Michael York). But when a dirty old politician gets into some necrophilia involving lots of pudding, well, what can one say but…yuck!
