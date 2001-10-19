THE RULING CLASS

By Troy Patterson
The Ruling Class

The 14th Earl of Gurney is a paranoid-schizophrenic who, believing he is Christ, spends teatime lounging on a cross and odd hours delivering unwelcome lectures about social justice. He is also the inheritor of his father’s estate, which prompts his family (harrumphing uncle, rigid aunt, twittish cousin) to conspire against him. Ultimately, the Earl is rid of his delusion — by succumbing to the idea that he’s Jack the Ripper.

The Ruling Class

