THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

By Daniel Fierman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:40 AM EDT

The Northern Lights

B
type
  • Book
genre

BBC journalist Jago delivers the latest in an increasingly wearying line of pop-science histories (see: Mark Kurlansky, Dava Sobel, Simon Winchester). Her subject? Norwegian scientist Kristian Birkeland, who uncovered the cause of the Northern Lights and produced ahead-of-his-time scholarship in the field of electromagnetic theory. All the familiar tropes of the genre are here: battles with the elements, a closed-minded scientific establishment, and love destroyed by obsessive work. Jago is a good writer and a tremendous researcher: Northern Lights brims with astonishing detail. But Birkeland himself isn’t especially compelling, and when other characters drift into his life — I was particularly fond of Helland, who used dried fish as bookmarks — you may wish you could stop the proceedings and follow them instead.

Episode Recaps

The Northern Lights

type
  • Book
genre
author
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com