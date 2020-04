Cats & Dogs D- type Movie genre Family

To borrow from Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, this is a great movie…for me to poop on! Typecast as an absent-minded professor whose son’s new pooch (feebly voiced by Tobey Maguire) gets caught in the eternal canine-feline war, Goldblum ignores the sage advice of W.C. Fields and is upstaged by children and animals. Shrill, witless, and true to its title, Cats & Dogs is a dog and a cat-astrophe.