Angel Eyes B- type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

Just who is Jennifer Lopez’s elusive new man? The preview, as well as the misleading title, promised someone sexy and supernatural. But be forewarned that Catch (Caviezel) is not the angel of an accident victim her cop character failed to save. While he is haunted by his past, grief does not a ghost make. Too bad unmet audience expectations distract from what might otherwise have been a diverting romance. One shouldn’t expect the heavens when all that’s in store is an earthbound affair.