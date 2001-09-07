Weird Revolution (Butthole Surfers)

By James Sullivan
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:05 AM EDT

Weird Revolution

C+
type
  • Music

Episode Recaps

Some music is so bad it’s good. Most bands wouldn’t aspire to that, but these crazy Texans aren’t like most bands. Their ninth CD is a typical morass of computerized beat science, vague exoticism, and singer Gibby Haynes’ crackpot mantras (”Everybody talkin’ ’bout fried eggs/Everybody talkin’ ’bout Jesus”). By contrast, Kid Rock, who cowrote ”The Shame of Life,” seems like the straight man.

Weird Revolution

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com