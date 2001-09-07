The Spirit Room (Michelle Branch)

The Spirit Room B type Music

This 18-year-old’s ”Everywhere” is as great a song as you could hope to hear on the radio: Its swoony sentiment and poppy power chords are irresistible. And, miraculously, the TRL kids have embraced it. (Could it be that a girl who can actually sing and has no use for backup tracks and dancers has a shot in this musical climate?) Branch’s talent may not be fully developed (she can be Mandy Mooreish), but she sure smells more authentic than the current brand of teen spirit.