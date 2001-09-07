Jeremy Thrane
Some said that the protagonist of Kate Christensen’s first novel, In the Drink, was a tweaked Bridget Jones prototype. This time, her hero isn’t so easy to pigeonhole; he’s a man experiencing much change (he’s wrapping up a novel and has been callously dumped by his married, secretly gay movie star lover), and he narrates the novel while wandering the streets of Manhattan looking for a life and mentally eviscerating everyone he lays eyes on, in the vein of Holden Caulfield. Behind the numb cynicism of this fiercely literate, hopelessly messy dilettante lurk floods of emotion. But too often, Thrane — and his creator — bury their insights beneath glib stereotypes about New York and its inhabitants.
