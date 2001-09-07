Exit Wounds C type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

As a paunchy policeman sent to clean up Detroit’s toughest area, Seagal — with his perennial squint and monosyllabic inflection — crosses into complete self-parody within the first 10 minutes of director Andrzej Bartkowiak’s ’80s-throwback actioner. Luckily, rapper DMX (playing a drug lord with some highly suspect ulterior motives) exudes much-needed crude charisma. Note to producer Joel Silver: Next time, give the gruff ryder top billing.